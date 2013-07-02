FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Bajaj Auto June sales down 14 pct, plant strike hits production
July 2, 2013

India's Bajaj Auto June sales down 14 pct, plant strike hits production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 2 (Reuters) - Bajaj Auto Ltd's 
vehicle sales in June: 
     
                 June 2013    June 2012    pct change   
TOTAL SALES        295,749     345,162        -14   
MOTORCYCLE SALES   254,544     318,377        -20   
EXPORTS            120,399     116,062          4
     
NOTE: Bajaj Auto is an Indian motorcycle manufacturer and the
world's largest motorised three-wheeled rickshaw maker. 
    The company said a strike at its Chakan plant in Maharashtra
state had caused a production loss of about 20,000 motorcycles
for the month.

 (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
