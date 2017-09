Nov 6 (Reuters) - India's Bajaj Auto Ltd's October vehicle sales: October 2013 October 2012 Pct change TOTAL SALES 385,323 411,502 -6 MOTORCYCLE SALES 348,323 361,186 -4 EXPORTS 138,022 126,091 9 NOTE: Bajaj Auto is an Indian motorcycle manufacturer and the world's largest motorised three-wheeled rickshaw maker. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)