Aug 2 (Reuters) - India’s Bajaj Auto July vehicle sales:

July 2012 July 2011 Pct change

TOTAL SALES 344,150 363,712 -5

MOTORCYCLE SALES 308,858 318,095 -3

EXPORTS 125,501 143,996 -13

NOTE: Bajaj Auto is India’s No.2 motorcycle maker and the top producer of motorised three-wheeled rickshaws. (Reporting by Henry Foy in Mumbai; Editing by Jijo Jacob)