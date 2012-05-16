UPDATE 1-Baja Mining raises going concern doubt, shares fall

May 16 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Baja Mining Corp said it may not be able to continue as a going concern as it struggles to fund its copper-cobalt-zinc project in Mexico, sending its shares 6 percent to their lowest ever level.

The company had earlier warned of a funding crisis at its Boleo project because of cost overruns and said it would not be able to proceed beyond mid-June without a cash injection.

Baja’s CEO John Greenslade resigned on Tuesday after the company’s top shareholder, Mount Kellett Capital Management LP, called for changes in management to revive the Boleo project.

Baja shares tumbled 6 percent to 31 Canadian cents, their lowest ever, on Wednesday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.