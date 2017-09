BRIEF-Tender offer for Bakalland shares completed

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Bakalland SA :

* Tender offer for Bakalland shares completed

* Shareholders partnership led by Innova Phoenix Sarl reached 100 pct in the company

* First Solter Capital Limited, member of partnership, raised its stake to 50.82 pct from 44.5 pct

* Shareholder partnership consist of companies: Innova Phoenix, First Solter Capital, Anvik Holdings

* Partnership includes also: Marian Owerko, Artur Ungier, Pawel Poruszek, Krzysztof Marciniak, Elzbieta Marciniak, Robert Kadlubowski, Jadwiga Raszko Vel Rzepa, Jan Owerko Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)