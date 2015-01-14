FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Innova Phoenix S.a r.l. reaches 57.81 pct stake in Bakalland
January 14, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Innova Phoenix S.a r.l. reaches 57.81 pct stake in Bakalland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Bakalland SA :

* Said on Tuesday that Luxembourg-based Innova Phoenix S.a r.l. raised its stake in the company to 57.81 pct (24,769,279 shares) from 7.92 pct (1,554,994 shares) following the registration of the Bakalland’s capital increase

* Innova Phoenix S.a r.l. is an affiliated company of Leszek Muzyczyszyn who is member of the supervisory board of Bakalland and member of management board of Innova Phoenix S.a r.l.

* Innova Phoenix S.a r.l. acquired 7,142,857 series D shares of Bakalland issued under the capital increase plan and 16,071,428 series B shares of Bakalland issued under merger with Innova Phoenix Sp. z o. o. agreement

* The shares of Bakalland were acquired at 2.80 zlotys per share

