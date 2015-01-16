ValueAct buys 5.1 pct stake in Baker Hughes

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund ValueAct Capital disclosed a 5.1 percent stake in Baker Hughes Inc, the world’s No. 3 oilfield services company that has agreed to be bought by bigger rival Halliburton Co for $35 billion in cash and stock.

ValueAct is now the third-largest shareholder in Houston-based Baker Hughes.

ValueAct, whose other investments include acquisitive drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc and fertilizer dealer Agrium Inc, did not disclose in the regulatory filing any steps it wants Baker Hughes to take. (1.usa.gov/1BdlnCw)

The world’s No.1 oilfield services company Schlumberger Ltd and oil and gas majors such as BP Plc have cut jobs and lowered 2015 budgets due to a 60 percent drop in oil prices. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)