Australia to review Halliburton-Baker Hughes deal by July

MELBOURNE, April 21 (Reuters) - Australia’s antitrust watchdog on Tuesday began a review of oilfield services firm Halliburton Co’s takeover of rival Baker Hughes Inc , aiming to issue a decision or outline any concerns about the deal by July 9.

Both companies provide services, technology and systems to the oil and gas industry in Australia, and Halliburton also owns Mintech Chemical Industries while Baker Hughes owns consultancy Gaffney Cline & Associates in Australia.

The deal, valued at $35 billion when it was announced last November, has already been approved by both sets of shareholders and is expected to close late in the second half of 2015. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)