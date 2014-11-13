FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dow Jones says Halliburton in talks to buy Baker Hughes
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 13, 2014 / 8:55 PM / 3 years ago

Dow Jones says Halliburton in talks to buy Baker Hughes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Oil services provider Halliburton Co. is in talks to buy rival Baker Hughes Inc., Dow Jones reported on Thursday, citing unidentified sources.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

Baker Hughes shares were halted in New York Stock Exchange trading due to volatility. They were last up 1.3 percent.

Halliburton shares jumped following the Dow Jones report and were last up 3.5 percent to a session high.

At its latest stock price of $51.63, Baker Hughes has a market capitalization of about $22 billion. (Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.