FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US regulators seek more concessions to OK Halliburton-Baker Hughes deal
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 15, 2015 / 8:16 PM / 2 years ago

US regulators seek more concessions to OK Halliburton-Baker Hughes deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes Inc said U.S. antitrust officials were not satisfied with the concessions they offered to win approval for their proposed merger, and that officials said they would assess further proposals.

The two oilfield service providers said it was unlikely they would be able to settle with the U.S. Department of Justice by Tuesday, the earliest closing date for the deal.

The two companies also extended the deadline for closing the proposed merger to April 30, 2016.

The earliest closing date for the deal, which would create the second-largest oilfield services company after Schlumberger Ltd, was extended to Dec. 15 after U.S. regulators requested more information from the companies. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.