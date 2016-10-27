FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GE in talks to buy oilfield services provider Baker Hughes-WSJ
October 27, 2016 / 10:45 PM / 10 months ago

GE in talks to buy oilfield services provider Baker Hughes-WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - General Electric Co is in talks to buy oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2eVuf8x)

Baker Hughes, which has a market capitalization of $23.1 billion, declined to comment.

GE could not be immediately reached for comment.

Baker Hughes shares shot up nearly 18 percent to $64.31 in after-hours trading. GE shares were down 1.6 percent at $28.18. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

