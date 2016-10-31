GE to merge oil and gas business with Baker Hughes

Oct 31 (Reuters) - General Electric Co, banking on a recovery in oil prices, said on Monday it would merge its oil and gas business with No. 3 oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc.

GE will own 62.5 percent of the new company, which will have combined revenue of $32 billion, while Baker Hughes shareholders will own 37.5 percent.

Baker Hughes shareholders will get a special one-time cash dividend of $17.50 per share after the deal closes. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)