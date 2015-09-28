FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Halliburton, Baker Hughes to divest more businesses for deal approval
September 28, 2015 / 11:05 AM / 2 years ago

Halliburton, Baker Hughes to divest more businesses for deal approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Oil services provider Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes Inc will sell additional businesses in connection with Halliburton’s pending acquisition of its smaller rival, the companies said in a joint statement.

Halliburton will divest its expandable liner hangers business, while Baker Hughes will divest its sand control business, its offshore cementing businesses and its core completions business, the companies said.

Halliburton and Baker Hughes have overlapping businesses in the United States, Asia and Europe, and the deal is being scrutinized by regulators in several countries. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

