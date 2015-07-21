Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes posts quarterly loss

July 21 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc, which is being acquired by larger rival Halliburton Inc, posted a quarterly loss, compared with a year-ago profit, as a steep drop in oil prices kept a lid on drilling activity.

Net loss attributable to Baker Hughes was $188 million, or 43 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $353 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue dropped 33 percent to $3.97 billion. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)