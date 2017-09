April 27 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by a continued decline in drilling activity.

Net loss attributable to Baker Hughes widened to $981 million, or $2.22 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $589 million, or $1.35 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 41.9 percent to $2.67 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)