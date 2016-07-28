FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 28, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Baker Hughes posts bigger loss due to impairment charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by impairment and restructuring charges related to writedown of assets, job cuts and contract terminations.

Net loss attributable to the company widened to $911 million, or $2.08 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $188 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 39.3 percent to $2.41 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

