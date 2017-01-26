Baker Hughes posts smaller quarterly loss

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc, which is being acquired by General Electrical Co , said its fourth-quarter loss was smaller than a year ago, when it booked a $1.25 billion impairment charge.

Net loss attributable to Baker Hughes was $417 million, or 98 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $1.03 billion, or $2.35 per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter includes after-tax charges of $291 million.

Baker Hughes' revenue fell about 29 percent to $2.41 billion.

The merger between GE's oil and gas business and Baker Hughes will make the new company the No. 2 oilfield services provider, vaulting it ahead of Halliburton Co but still trailing Schlumberger NV. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)