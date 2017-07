A former litigator for the U.S. Department of Justice's environmental enforcement section has joined BakerHostetler as a partner, the law firm announced in a statement Wednesday.

Matthew Thurlow will work in the firm's environmental litigation team in Washington, D.C. Most recently a counsel at Latham & Watkins, Thurlow was with the Justice Department from 2008 to 2011.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gLrwTw