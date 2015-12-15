FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. not satisfied with Halliburton-Baker Hughes deal plan -Bloomberg
December 15, 2015 / 5:50 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. not satisfied with Halliburton-Baker Hughes deal plan -Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. antitrust officials are not satisfied with Halliburton Co’s proposals to get clearance for its proposed acquisition of Baker Hughes Inc and are not expected to make a decision until next year, Bloomberg reported, citing a source.

The deal is likely to close in 2016 instead of this year as talks with U.S. regulators continue, Halliburton acting Chief Financial Officer Christian Garcia said at Wells Fargo's Energy Symposium last week. (bloom.bg/1YdLjtH)

The oilfield service companies had agreed to divest $5.2 billion in overlapping businesses to address concerns that the merger would lead to higher prices and less innovation. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

