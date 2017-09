Jan 21 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes Inc posted a 16 percent increase in quarterly profit, driven by higher drilling activity in the Middle East and Africa.

Net income attributable to Baker Hughes rose to $248 million, or 56 cents per share, in the fourth quarter from $214 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue at the world’s third-largest oilfield services company rose 10 percent to $5.86 billion.