April 17 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes Inc, the world’s third-largest oilfield services company, posted a 23 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by improved margins at its North American operations.

Net income attributable to Baker Hughes rose to $328 million, or 74 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $267 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose nearly 10 percent to $5.73 billion. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)