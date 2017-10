July 20 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes Inc, the world’s third-largest oilfield services company, posted a 30 percent rise in second-quarter profit on increased revenue from its international business, primarily Europe and the Middle East.

Net income rose to $439 million, or $1 per share, from $338 million, or 77 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 12 percent to $5.32 billion.