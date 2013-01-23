FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baker Hughes profit falls on lower N America drilling
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 23, 2013 / 11:11 AM / in 5 years

Baker Hughes profit falls on lower N America drilling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes Inc, the world’s third-largest oilfield services provider, reported a 36 percent fall in quarterly profit on decreased drilling in its biggest market, North America.

“We continue to deal with unfavorable pricing conditions in the pressure pumping market. As a result, we experienced a decline in North America revenues and margins this quarter,” Baker Hughes Chief Executive Martin Craighead said in a statement.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Baker Hughes fell to $211 million, or 48 cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $331 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue marginally fell to $5.22 billion, with nearly 50 percent of it coming from North America.

The company warned last month that fourth-quarter margins and revenue would be below its expectations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.