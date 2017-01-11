FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Bakkafrost expects global salmon supply to increase by 1 pct in 2017
January 11, 2017 / 6:55 AM / 7 months ago

Bakkafrost expects global salmon supply to increase by 1 pct in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 11 (Reuters) -

* Faroese fish farmer Bakkafrost expects global salmon supply to increase by 1 percent in 2017 after a supply drop in 2016, it said in presentation material at a SEB conference in Copenhagen

* This is the same guidance as in Q3 report on November 8 last year

* In comparison worlds biggest fish farmer Marine Harvest said on January 9 it expected a global supply increase of around 3 percent

* Bakkafrost also repeats own guidance of a production increase of 18 percent to 56,000 tonnes of salmon in 2017 compared to 2016 and feed sales to increase 8 percent to 85,000 tonnes in 2017 (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Camilla Knudsen)

