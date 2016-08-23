FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Fish farmer Bakkafrost: market needs 6-7 pct annual salmon output growth
August 23, 2016

Fish farmer Bakkafrost: market needs 6-7 pct annual salmon output growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** CEO Regin Jacobsen of Faroese fish farmer Bakkafrost estimates a need for 6-7 percent annual growth in global salmon supply to meet current market demand trend

** CEO predicts global supply growth of 2 percent in 2017 after a drop of approximately 4 percent in 2016

** CEO says this means market will remain strong

** CEO says it's a challenge that the market does not get enough salmon

** CEO says global market could need close to 10 percent supply growth if geopolitical issues are resolved, such as Chinese and Russian import restrictions from Norway

** CEO also points out Norway's exports were shut out of the U.S. salmon market from 2003 to 2012 due to trade restrictions

** CEO says new products and product development are drivers for demand growth

** CEO says if we look at spot price and forward curve there was a gap, but now there's more common ground for the expectations in the market

** Salmon price in spot market peaked above 80 Norwegian crowns per kilo in July, but has now dropped to the mid-50s

** Fish Farmer Grieg Seafood predicted last week a 3-4 percent global supply growth in 2017 after a drop of around 6 pct in 2016 (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
