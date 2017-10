* CEO Regin Jacobsen at Faroese salmon farmer Bakkafrost said at Q2 earnings presentation in Oslo that Faroe Farming has a capacity of 5,000 tonnes per year. Bakkafrost bought Faroe Farming in July

* Bakkafrost repeats full year salmon output of 48,000 tonnes for 2016, while including Faroe Farming the output is expected at 49,000 tonnes (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)