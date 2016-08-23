FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Bakkafrost's earnings in value added products to rise after Q2 loss
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 23, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

Bakkafrost's earnings in value added products to rise after Q2 loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Faroese fish farmer Bakkafrost reported an operating profit before biomass adjustments of 307 million Danish crowns in the second quarter, up from 303 million in the year-ago period, but below analysts' expectations for 325 million

** Record high profit in salmon production while value added products (VAP) had a loss of 68 million crowns in the second quarter compared to a profit of 31 million the in second quarter of 2015

** CEO Regin Jacobsen says Bakkafrost has increased prices in VAP segment from September 1 and renegotiated contracts

** CEO says confident firm will see better results in the time to come in VAP segment

** CEO says third quarter will still be a mix between old and new contracts (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.