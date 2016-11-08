UPDATE 2-Fish farmer Bakkafrost misses Q3 earnings forecast

(Adds short-term salmon supply outlook)

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Bakkafrost:

* Bakkafrost q3 operational ebit dkk 254.7 million (Reuters poll dkk 282 million) vs dkk 205.8 million in q3 2015

* Bakkafrost's expected harvest for 2016 is reduced from 49,000 tonnes gutted weight to 47,500 tonnes gutted weight (Reuters poll 49,400 tonnes)

* Has postponed planned harvested volumes in order to optimize size of harvested fish

* Bakkafrost expects to harvest 56,000 tonnes gutted weight in 2017 vs Reuters poll 54,600 tonnes

* Says low supply outlook to continue in the short term: Says 8-9% drop in global supply expected for the next two quarters, compared to the same quarters last year. Cites the industry's temporary output reductions in Norway, biological challenges in Chile

* Says Europe expected to regain same volume in Q1 2017, compared to last year; Chile continues to drop

* Says forecast for feed sales: 80,000 tonnes in 2016, 85,000 tonnes in 2017

* Bakkafrost expects to release 11.5 million smolts in 2016 and 11.5 million in 2017, compared with 11.3 million smolts released in 2015 and 10.4 million smolts released in 2014

* Outlook for farming segment is good

* Says pursuing organic growth; financial flexibility enables M&A

* The total global supply of Atlantic salmon in 2016 is expected to decrease approx. 4%, compared to 2015

* Global supply of Atlantic salmon is expected to increase only around 1% in 2017, compared to 2016

* Bakkafrost q3 revenues dkk 640 million (Reuters poll dkk 788 million) vs dkk 677.5 million in q3 2015

* Says the high salmon spot prices affected the VAP segment negatively, and the VAP Segment made an operational EBIT of DKK -46.7 million. The EBITDA for the FOF segment was DKK 62.4 million

* Says fish farming segment made an operational EBIT of DKK 294.3 million for Q3 2016, which corresponds to NOK 34.44 per kg

* "Bakkafrost delivered a satisfying result for Q3 2016. The salmon spot price continues to be high, although marginally down from previous quarter and our farming segment delivered a very good margin."

* "The VAP segment is struggling when spot prices are this high, but some positive amendments were made in the quarter. The fishmeal, fish oil and fish feed segment continues to deliver strong results."

* Says in July 2016, a routine surveillance test detected a possible pathogenic ISA-virus at a Bakkafrost farming site. Extensive tests did not prove the presence of a pathogenic ISA virus. The ISA suspicion has not affected Bakkafrost's financial performance in Q3 2016

* Says has signed contracts covering 100% of the goal for the VAP production for the rest of 2016. This corresponds to around 43% of the expected harvested volumes for the rest of 2016.

* Bakkafrost has already signed contracts covering approximately 50% of the goal for the VAP production for 2017

* Says challenging for fish farming industry to retain windfall profits despite record salmon prices as "nature responds by increased biological problems and in turn escalating costs"; but The Faroese production has become an exception and is in a position to retain windfall profits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)