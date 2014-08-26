FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bakkafrost beats forecast in Q2, ups investments
August 26, 2014 / 4:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bakkafrost beats forecast in Q2, ups investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Bakkafrost PF : * Q2 operational EBIT DKK 212 million (Reuters poll DKK 188 million) * Q2 pretax profit DKK 212 million (Reuters poll DKK 188 million) * Sees 2014 harvest of 45,000-48,000 tonnes versus previous guidance from Q1 of

45,000-48,000 t (Reuters poll 46,400 t) * Says forecast smolt release in 2014 is 11.6 million smolts. the smolt release

for 2014 must be compared to 2012, when the smolt release was 10.7 million * Says total investments for the period 2014-2017 now seen at DKK 1.37 billion

versus previously DKK 900 million * Says investments will be financed by free cash flow from operation, existing

financing facilities and partly new financing if advantageous * Says also has the possibility to postpone investments in case of adverse

events. the dividend policy will be unchanged * Says the sale to Russia has been low the last quarters, but may increase the

coming quarters, as salmon from the faroes islands is not covered by import

ban

