BRIEF-Bakkafrost Q3 operational EBIT in line with forecasts

OSLO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Bakkafrost

* Q3 operational ebit dkk 208.7 million (Reuters poll dkk 211 million)

* Q3 fair value adjustment dkk 60.4 million (dkk -12.7 million)

* Q3 pretax profit dkk 255.2 million (Reuters poll dkk 208 million)

* Sees 2014 Harvest Volume at 45,000-48,000 tonnes, unchanged from previous report (Reuters poll 46,300 tonnes)

* Expects to harvest 49,000-51,000 tonnes gutted weight in 2015 (Reuters poll 50,100 tonnes)

* Biological situation is good, and price outlook in spot market is good

* Dividend policy will be unchanged