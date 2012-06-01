Indonesia's Bakrie seeks July extension to settle debt breach-sources

JAKARTA/HONG KONG, June 1 (Reuters) - Indonesian Bakrie Group has requested an extension until the end of July to resolve a covenant breach on a $437 million loan following a drop in the price of its London-listed coal miner Bumi Plc , sources familiar with the loan said on Friday.

The Bakries pledged their 23.8 percent of Bumi as collateral for the $437 million loan, which was arranged by Credit Suisse . The stock has tumbled 61 percent this year.

The Bakries are looking at several options to resolve the loan issue, including restructuring the loan as the group is still finding it hard to raise fresh money from the market at the moment, said one of the sources.

The sources declined to named as they are not authorized to talk to the media.