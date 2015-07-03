FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia government appeals against Bakrie Telecom debt restructuring-minister
July 3, 2015

Indonesia government appeals against Bakrie Telecom debt restructuring-minister

JAKARTA, July 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s communications ministry has appealed to the country’s Supreme Court against PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk’s debt restructuring because the company owes frequency and license fees to the government, a minister told Reuters.

“During their restructuring process, we were not informed, we were not involved,” Rudiantara, Minister of Communication and Information Technology said by telephone. “We request that their debt to the government is not part of the restructuring.”

The minister said he could not remember how much Bakrie Telecom owed the government.

Last year, a Jakarta court validated a creditors’ vote on Bakrie Telecom’s restructuring plan. Bakrie Telecom had said that 94.5 percent of its creditors had approved the proposal, but some of its debtholders said they were excluded from the process. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

