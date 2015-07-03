FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's Bakrie Telecom likely to contest government's debt appeal -lawyer
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 3, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's Bakrie Telecom likely to contest government's debt appeal -lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Bakrie Telecom is likely to contest the communications ministry’s appeal to the Supreme Court against its debt restructuring, a lawyer who advises the company said.

Bakrie Telecom owes licence and frequency rights fees to the government, which was excluded from the company’s debt restructuring vote last year, Rudiantara, Minister of Communication and Information Technology, told Reuters.

Joel Hogarth, a partner at Ashurst LLP, who advises Bakrie Telecom, said there is no legal basis under Indonesian law for the ministry to be treated as a preferred creditor and his client is likely contest it.

The company’s debt to the ministry is about 1.2 trillion rupiah ($90.1 million), Hogarth said. ($1 = 13,318.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by David Goodman)

