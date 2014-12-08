FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Bakrie Telecom creditors set to approve debt restructuring-lawyer
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 8, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's Bakrie Telecom creditors set to approve debt restructuring-lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Almost all the creditors of PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk are set to approve the Indonesian telecommunication firm’s debt restructuring proposal, a lawyer for one of the creditors said on Monday.

Last month, Bakrie Telecom proposed a debt restructuring plan that offers creditors cash installments and debt-to-equity swaps, after a Jakarta court ordered the company to negotiate a debt restructuring with its creditors by Dec. 9.

“94.5 percent of creditors have approved,” Sandra Nangoy, a lawyer for PT Netwave Multi Media, told Reuters in a text message. Bakrie Telecom owes Netwave 4.7 billion rupiah($387,000). (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.