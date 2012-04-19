Indonesia's Bakrie Telecom plans $82 mln rights issue this yr

JAKARTA, April 19 (Reuters) - PT Bakrie Telecom, Indonesia’s fourth-biggest telecom company, plans to issue 2.8 billion shares in a rights issue this year to raise 755 billion rupiah ($82 million), its CEO said on Thursday.

The firm plans to use the funds to pay bonds due this year and for capital expenditure, said CEO Anindya Bakrie.

Bakrie Telecom’s shares were down 3.9 percent by the midsession close, versus a Jakarta index down 0.4 percent. ($1 = 9177.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)