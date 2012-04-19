FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Bakrie Telecom plans $82 mln rights issue this yr
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 19, 2012 / 5:30 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia's Bakrie Telecom plans $82 mln rights issue this yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 19 (Reuters) - PT Bakrie Telecom, Indonesia’s fourth-biggest telecom company, plans to issue 2.8 billion shares in a rights issue this year to raise 755 billion rupiah ($82 million), its CEO said on Thursday.

The firm plans to use the funds to pay bonds due this year and for capital expenditure, said CEO Anindya Bakrie.

Bakrie Telecom’s shares were down 3.9 percent by the midsession close, versus a Jakarta index down 0.4 percent. ($1 = 9177.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.