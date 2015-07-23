FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2nd Circuit tosses homeowners' insurance racketeering lawsuit
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 23, 2015 / 12:03 PM / 2 years ago

2nd Circuit tosses homeowners' insurance racketeering lawsuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Balboa Insurance Co does not have to face a racketeering lawsuit accusing it of overcharging homeowners for property insurance, a federal appeals court ruled, saying the claims would “invite judicial meddling” in issues of insurance policy.

In a decision on Wednesday, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the insurance rates homeowners are disputing were approved by state regulators, and challenging them would undermine the country’s system of uniform rate regulation. Balboa, part of Australia’s QBE Insurance Group, was represented by lawyers at Goodwin Procter and BuckleySandler.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OztyfX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.