2nd Circuit tosses homeowners' insurance racketeering lawsuit

(Reuters) - Balboa Insurance Co does not have to face a racketeering lawsuit accusing it of overcharging homeowners for property insurance, a federal appeals court ruled, saying the claims would “invite judicial meddling” in issues of insurance policy.

In a decision on Wednesday, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the insurance rates homeowners are disputing were approved by state regulators, and challenging them would undermine the country’s system of uniform rate regulation. Balboa, part of Australia’s QBE Insurance Group, was represented by lawyers at Goodwin Procter and BuckleySandler.

