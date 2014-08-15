Balfour reaffirms rejection of Carillion merger proposal

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - British construction firm Balfour Beatty has reaffirmed its rejection of a merger proposal from rival Carillion, it said on Friday.

Balfour Beatty said it had further considered Thursday’s announcement from Carillion.

“The proposal remains unchanged to that rejected on Aug. 11 2014. The board reaffirms its rejection of the proposal,” Balfour said.

Balfour has rejected two proposals by Carillion to create a 3 billion pounds ($5.0 billion) group better placed to compete for major international contracts against the likes of Spain’s Ferrovial.

Carillion has until Aug. 21 to make a final offer. ($1 = 0.5991 British Pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)