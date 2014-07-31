FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Balfour Beatty ends merger talks with Carillion
#Energy
July 31, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Balfour Beatty ends merger talks with Carillion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - British construction company Balfour Beatty said on Thursday it had terminated talks with Carillion over a possible 3 billion pound ($5.08 billion) merger, only days after the possible deal was revealed.

Balfour said in statement that it had ended the talks after Carillion said it would only progress with a merger if its Parsons Brinckerhoff business remained part of the deal.

The company said it would proceed with its own business plan, and would continue to actively progress its search for a group chief executive. ($1 = 0.5911 British Pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Kate Holton)

