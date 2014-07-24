FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Balfour Beatty and Carillion in $5.1 bln merger talks -report
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 24, 2014 / 5:40 PM / 3 years ago

UK's Balfour Beatty and Carillion in $5.1 bln merger talks -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Two of Britain’s biggest construction firms, Balfour Beatty and Carillion Plc are in detailed discussions for a 3 billion pound ($5.09 billion) merger, Sky News reported citing sources.

The news service said that if successfully completed, the deal would put the merged group on course for entry into the FTSE-100 index. (bit.ly/1pg4g86)

Sky said the two groups were likely to come under pressure from Britain’s mergers watchdog, to confirm their discussions as soon as Friday, although a deal is far from certain to be finalised and could take until September to be formally announced.

Balfour Beatty and Carillion could not be reach immediately.

$1 = 0.5889 British Pounds Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.