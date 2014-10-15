FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Balfour Beatty names QinetiQ chief Quinn as new CEO
October 15, 2014

Balfour Beatty names QinetiQ chief Quinn as new CEO

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Troubled British infrastructure group Balfour Beatty has named Leo Quinn, head of defence firm QinetiQ, as its new chief executive, opting for a boss with a track record in turning businesses around.

The company, which provides construction, engineering and facilities management services in more than 80 countries, said Quinn would start the job and join the board on January 1 2015.

Balfour, which has issued a string of profit warnings in the past year, has been without a CEO since May when Andrew McNaughton stepped down. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Kate Holton)

