Balfour Beatty wins $131 mln U.S. rail contract
May 23, 2014

Balfour Beatty wins $131 mln U.S. rail contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - British infrastructure group Balfour Beatty has won a 78 million pound ($131.51 million) contract to build tracks and system components for North Carolina’s Charlotte transit system.

The firm said construction was due to start in July and is expected to be completed in December 2016. The deal adds to a 63 million pound contract Balfour won on the rail project in February.

Earlier this month, Balfour warned its 2014 profits would be significantly lower than expected, prompting the immediate departure of its chief executive and a review of assets.

$1 = 0.5931 British Pounds Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Neil Maidment

