Britain's highways agency picks Balfour to upgrade road networks
November 7, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

Britain's highways agency picks Balfour to upgrade road networks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s highways agency has appointed construction and engineering firm Balfour Beatty as one of the contractors to help deliver the largest ever upgrade of its road network.

The UK Highways Agency, which is responsible for operating and maintaining Britain’s roads, has selected five contractors including Balfour to carry out schemes valued at between 100 million pounds ($158 million) and 450 million pounds

“This framework is the largest we have ever awarded,” said Graham Dalton, Highways Agency Chief Executive in a statement. “It will allow the agency to deliver large scale improvements to England’s strategic roads, enabling economic growth across the country.”

Balfour Beatty is also currently delivering the 184 million pound Manchester Smart Motorway scheme and the M3 Smart Motorway scheme, worth 129 million, for the Highways Agency. (1 US dollar = 0.6317 British pound) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Kate Holton)

