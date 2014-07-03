FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Balfour says trading in mechanical and electrical engineering worsened
#Energy
July 3, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Balfour says trading in mechanical and electrical engineering worsened

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - British infrastructure group Balfour Beatty said trading at its mechanical and electrical engineering division had worsened, resulting in a 35 million pound ($60 million)profit shortfall.

The company said on Thursday that the shortfall would be broadly offset by targeted public-private partnership disposals in the second half of the year.

It said there had been no material change elsewhere in its operations, and its overall pretax profit expectations for the year were unchanged, in the range 145 million pounds to 160 million pounds. ($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

