FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Balfour Beatty names new finance chief in turnaround drive
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 20, 2015 / 8:40 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Balfour Beatty names new finance chief in turnaround drive

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds analyst comments, background)

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Troubled British infrastructure group Balfour Beatty has appointed Philip Harrison, a former chief financial officer at support services business VT Group, as its finance chief, in a change that follows a string of profit warnings.

Harrison, 53, will join Chief Executive Leo Quinn in trying to revive the battered reputation of the company, whose board departures, profit warnings and plunging share price have left it vulnerable to a takeover, according to analysts.

Numis Securities’ Howard Seymour said Harrison’s experience of dealing with large and complex international businesses at VT Group should be welcomed by investors.

“He has got a lot of expertise in high quality companies and that should serve him well. It looks to me a very sensible move,” he said.

Last month, Balfour rejected a 1 billion pound ($1.5 billion) offer from John Laing Infrastructure Fund for assets it operates in partnership with government, saying the price was too low.

Balfour said on Tuesday Harrison would receive a basic annual salary of 400,000 pounds, and take over the role from incumbent Duncan Magrath, who will leave the company once a start date is determined later in the year.

The appointment follows a 1.5 billion pound contract win by Balfour on Monday, which will see it provide support services to the public sector ranging from road repairs to light rail schemes.

The company is due to update the market on the findings of accountancy firm KPMG’s review of its struggling UK construction business in the second half of January.

Shares in the company were up 0.5 percent to 207.2 pence at 0825 GMT.

$1 = 0.6628 pounds Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Paul Sandle and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.