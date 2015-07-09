FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Balfour Beatty issues fresh profit warning, faces likely loss
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 9, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Balfour Beatty issues fresh profit warning, faces likely loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - British infrastructure group Balfour Beatty issued a fresh profit warning on Thursday, likely tipping the group into another loss for 2015.

Balfour, which has previously warned that it faces major challenges from domestic contracts, said it had discovered problems that would result in an additional shortfall to 2015 pre-tax profit of up to 150 million pounds ($231 million).

According to Reuters data, analysts had expected 2015 pre-tax profit of 77 million pounds.

Having been hit by wafer-thin margins in its hunt for business during the recession, Balfour had issued five profit warnings within two years, cancelled a 200 million pound share buyback and put its dividend under review in January.

$1 = 0.6488 pounds Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.