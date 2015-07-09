Balfour Beatty issues fresh profit warning, faces likely loss

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - British infrastructure group Balfour Beatty issued a fresh profit warning on Thursday, likely tipping the group into another loss for 2015.

Balfour, which has previously warned that it faces major challenges from domestic contracts, said it had discovered problems that would result in an additional shortfall to 2015 pre-tax profit of up to 150 million pounds ($231 million).

According to Reuters data, analysts had expected 2015 pre-tax profit of 77 million pounds.

Having been hit by wafer-thin margins in its hunt for business during the recession, Balfour had issued five profit warnings within two years, cancelled a 200 million pound share buyback and put its dividend under review in January.