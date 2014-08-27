FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Balfour Beatty ups value of PPP portfolio after review
August 27, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Balfour Beatty ups value of PPP portfolio after review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - British building group Balfour Beatty said the value of its public-private partnership portfolio had increased by 46 percent to 1.05 billion pounds ($1.74 billion) following a review.

The company, fresh from snubbing a merger proposal from rival construction firm Carillion last week which it said undervalued it, said the review was based on a new valuation methodology reflecting amongst other things improved cash flow and macro-economic assumptions.

Public-private partnerships are infrastructure ventures which are funded by a partnership of government and company funds.

Balfour Beatty is involved in a total of 37 such projects in Britain and 26 in North America including building roads, hospitals, schools and military housing.

The valuation increase announced on Wednesday was driven by a 63 percent rise in its UK portfolio to 801 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6039 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
