Construction losses force Balfour Beatty to warn on profit again
September 29, 2014

Construction losses force Balfour Beatty to warn on profit again

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s Balfour Beatty warned on Monday that profit in its UK construction services division would be around 75 million pounds ($122 million) less than expected due to additional losses and writedowns across a number of contracts.

Balfour, which has had a string of recent profit downgrades, said it had appointed auditors KPMG to undertake an independent review of the contract portfolio within its UK construction arm, focusing on commercial controls and contract value forecasting.

Trading across the rest of the company remained in with its expectations, the group said. Balfour recently rejected several takeover approaches from Carillion.

It added that it was close to appointing a new chief executive and that its executive chairman Steve Marshall had announced his intention to step down from the board following handover to a new CEO and the identification of a new non-executive chairman. (1 US dollar = 0.6163 British pound) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)

