Britain's Balfour expects to restart dividend from half year

March 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s Balfour Beatty Plc expects to restart its dividend at the half year stage in 2016, it said on Tuesday, after its order book and revenues stabilised.

The construction company posted a wider underlying pretax loss from continuing operations, before one-off items, of 123 million pounds ($175 million) for the financial year ended Dec. 31, citing challenges with its historic UK projects.

It had reported a comparable loss of 80 million pounds a year earlier.