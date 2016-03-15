FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Balfour expects to restart dividend from half year
March 15, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

Britain's Balfour expects to restart dividend from half year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s Balfour Beatty Plc expects to restart its dividend at the half year stage in 2016, it said on Tuesday, after its order book and revenues stabilised.

The construction company posted a wider underlying pretax loss from continuing operations, before one-off items, of 123 million pounds ($175 million) for the financial year ended Dec. 31, citing challenges with its historic UK projects.

It had reported a comparable loss of 80 million pounds a year earlier.

$1 = 0.7013 pounds Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter

