5 months ago
UK builder Balfour Beatty returns to profit
#Basic Materials
March 16, 2017 / 7:28 AM / 5 months ago

UK builder Balfour Beatty returns to profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    March 16 (Reuters) - Balfour Beatty          reported a
return to annual profit on Thursday as its British construction
benefited in the second half from the diminishing impact of
loss-making historic contracts.
    A pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off
items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31
marked a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier.
    Its order book from continuing operations at constant
exchange rates rose 15 percent to 12.7 billion pounds.
    ($1 = 0.8143 pounds)

 (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

