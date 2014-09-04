FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Balfour Beatty to return 200 mln stg to investors after U.S. sale
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 4, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Balfour Beatty to return 200 mln stg to investors after U.S. sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - British building group Balfour Beatty said it would return up to 200 million pounds ($329 million) to shareholders and reduce its pension fund deficit after agreeing to sell its Parsons Brinckerhoff business for almost $1.24 billion.

The sale of the U.S. professional services division to Canada’s WSP Global Inc, which is expected to complete in the fourth-quarter of 2014, was announced late on Wednesday.

Balfour said on Thursday in addition to the investor payout, around 85 million pounds of the proceeds would be used to reduce the group’s pension fund deficit.

1 US dollar = 0.6078 British pound Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.